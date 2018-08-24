Karimalis, Matthew P., - 34, of Dennis Township NJ, passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. He was born in Cape May Court House to the late Emanual and Elaine P. Abel Karimalis. He is survived by his daughter Evelyn Karimalis, who was his everything; his siblings Chris Karimalis, Maria Karimalis, Mike Karimalis, Frank Karimalis, and Joseph Karimalis; and his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be private for the family at Seaside Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
