Karol, Edward, - 68, of Linwood, passed away peacefully at his home on September 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia of 46 years; his daughters Tracey (Darren) Davis and Kimberly (Bill) Adamson; grandchildren Amanda, Billy, Ryan, and Katelyn; brother Ted (Donna) Karol; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ed was a proud graduate of Stockton University. He was a member of the 177th FW and 108th. He retired after 39 years as a Chief Master Sergeant. Ed also retired from the FAA Tech Center and Teacher at Votech and ACCC. Ed enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved taking his grandkids to Disney, SBL, and the OC Boardwalk. He was a private pilot, enjoyed golf, softball, shooting, and boating. Ed was a great friend with a contagious laugh and smile. Please pay it forward with random acts of kindness. Relatives and friends are invited to Ed's celebration of life on September 7th 12-2pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Service and burial private. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

