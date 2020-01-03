Karovic, Sr. Frances, - 79, of Galloway, The Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception mourn the loss of their Sister Frances Karovic, SMIC who died peacefully on December 30, 2019, at the age of 79 at home in Galloway, New Jersey. Sister Fran was born in Queens, New York on May 27, 1940, to Frank and Emily Karovic. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, by her stepmother, Valeria Karovic; her brother, Frank S. Karovic; and step-sister, Theresa Hamilton. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Diana Karovic; nieces Virginia Amejka, Valerie Cherry and husband, Danny Cherry; nephew, Frank E.Karovic and wife, Christine Karovic; and great niece Emilie Karovic and great nephew Blayke, as well as many family members and life long friends. Sister Fran entered the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception of the Mother of God in 1959 in West Patterson, NJ. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Tombrock College, attended The Sacred Heart Dominican College in Houston, Texas earning a B.S. in Nursing and also attended Columbia University in New York City earning and M.S.N. Community Mental Health degree. The latter included a two year grant. Sister Fran's lifelong Missionary work was devoted to Nursing, taking her to Guanay, Bolivia, where she worked as a Clinic Nurse. Back in New Jersey, she associated herself with Barnert Memorial Hospital, Essex County Hospital Center, and Veterans Adminstration Hospital in East Orange, serving as a Psychiatric Nurse. She moved to California in 1976, where she worked as a Clinical Health Nurse Specialist at the Desert Community Mental Health Clinic in Blythe, California as well as Beaumont, California. After retiring in 1999, she volunteered her work to St. Kateri Tekak with parish and later to Carol's Kitchen, feeding the hungry. Finally, in 2019, she was missioned to Galloway, New Jersey. Sister Fran loved to celebrate life in all its forms. She wished to express her deep love and gratitude to her family and friends. In her words: "Love knows no time, space, distance and never ends". Sister Fran's wake will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10am until 11am , followed by a funeral liturgy at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Galloway, NJ at 11am. Interment will follow in the cemetery of the Missionary Sisters on Rifle Camp Road, Woodland Park, New Jersey at a later date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sister Fran's life. Condolences can be sent to smic@optionline.net, In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Popcorn Park Zoo 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731. Services entrusted to the Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway, wimbergfuneralhome.com
Service information
Jan 4
Gathering
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Church of the Assumption
146 S. Pitney Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
146 S. Pitney Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
Guaranteed delivery before Frances's Gathering begins.
Jan 4
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Church of the Assumption
146 S. Pitney Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
146 S. Pitney Road
Galloway, NJ 08205
Guaranteed delivery before Frances's Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
Absecon police respond to crash at White Horse Pike and Mill Road
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Star athletes Matt Szczur, Marvin Burroughs fathers to decade's first babies
-
Galloway crash leaves three injured
-
Pay Less Liquors owner Lenny Varvaro's "Happy Place" is on his boat in Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.