Kasivardas , Peter Nicholas , - 85, a long time resident of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Pete proudly served his country as a member of the Armed Forces during the Korean War. In his early years, Pete pursued a career as a singer winning first place in the Army Singing Soldiers talent show in 1954 and appearing on television on the Kate Smith show under his stage name Peter Vardas. He later opened a luncheonette with his parents "Kitty's Corner" on Pennsylvania and Pacific Avenues in Atlantic City. After closing the restaurant, Pete joined the Trump Plaza team and worked as a security guard for the entertainers until the Plaza closed in 2014. Private funeral services will be held in New York.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.