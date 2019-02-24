Kasparian, Kathleen, - 53, of Ventnor, born 12-20-1965 passed away suddenly 2-15-2019 predeceased by her father Charles Kasparian and late husband Rick Lewandowski. She is survived by her stepmother Patricia Verruno -Kasparian, Sisters Brandy Kasparian Stanley & husband (Robert), Michele Storr, Brother Anthony Cipriano, closest nephew Shane Ireland, along with a number of other nieces and nephews. Uncle Thomas Rogers, her memorial service is to be held at Margate Community Church on March 5, 2019, at 2 PM followed by a small luncheon at the church. any donations and flowers can be given to the family at the Memorial service.

