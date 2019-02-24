Kasparian, Kathleen, - 53, of Ventnor, born 12-20-1965 passed away suddenly 2-15-2019 predeceased by her father Charles Kasparian and late husband Rick Lewandowski. She is survived by her stepmother Patricia Verruno -Kasparian, Sisters Brandy Kasparian Stanley & husband (Robert), Michele Storr, Brother Anthony Cipriano, closest nephew Shane Ireland, along with a number of other nieces and nephews. Uncle Thomas Rogers, her memorial service is to be held at Margate Community Church on March 5, 2019, at 2 PM followed by a small luncheon at the church. any donations and flowers can be given to the family at the Memorial service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.