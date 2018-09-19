Kaufmann, Harvey F., - 88, of Laureldale, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2018 in his home. Harvey is predeceased by his wife, Julia; parents, Harvey and Virginia; sister, Dorothy; and sons, Harvey and Barry. Harvey is survived by his sons, Larry and Gary (Cindi); grandchildren, Jessie (Matt), Gary (Amy), and Nikki (Jeff); as well as, 7 great grandchildren. His interests included hunting, fishing, wildlife and bird watching. A gathering to celebrate Harvey's life will be held on Sunday, September 23rd beginning at 1:00 pm with the services to start at 1:30 pm all being held at Northfield Church of the Nazarene, 2151 Zion Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
