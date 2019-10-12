Kavanagh, Martin 'Marty", - 95, of Millville, NJ passed away October 9, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1924, in Kinvara, County Galway, Ireland. At the age of 25 years, Martin left Ireland and immigrated to America. Martin worked a variety of jobs in NYC, where he made Brooklyn his new home. On a return visit home, he met the love of his life, Bridget Joan Harlowe, of Galway. They both returned to America and married later that year at St. Thomas More Church, New York City, on December 28, 1952. The young couple initially lived in Brooklyn, then moved to South Vineland, NJ in 1962, and eventually settled in Millville, where they raised their family of 10 children - 8 boys & 2 girls. Marty & Joan were first attracted to the South Jersey area by an ad in the NY Times that was advertising a poultry farm for sale on the Millville - Vineland border but they soon tired of that ( Marty was a farm boy & Joan was a Galway Girl, guess who won out ?!). Shortly after, Marty began a very successful career selling Volkswagens for Foster & O'Reilly Volkswagen in Millville and Gratz Nissan in Bridgeton, NJ. Once their youngest entered grade school, Joan took her first U.S. job working part-time at Sears in Vineland, where they began calling her by her name on her birth certificate - Bridget. Marty & Bridget eventually both ended up working for Pearce-Jannarone Real Estate in Vineland, NJ, where they enjoyed their time - both personally & professionally. They made many great friends and acquaintances during their time at Pearce-Jannarone. Martin truly cherished his American citizenship, but he never stopped loving his beloved Ireland. He and Joan frequently visited Galway and the family farm in Kinvara over the years and always loved introducing his children to their Irish family heritage. Martin, also, enjoyed singing Irish Pub tunes & IRA Rebel songs. His two favorites were "Grace" & "Danny Boy", a tune many will fondly remember him singing ( and not always well ! ) at various family parties, weddings, and of course on St. Patrick's Day - the holiest of all days ! He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Bridget Joan Harlowe Kavanagh, in October of 2008 and son-in-law, Gregory Wright, in March 2003. He is survived by his 10 children and their spouses - Martin (Wendy Whildin) Kavanagh of Millville; William (Corinne Fairchild) of Centerton; Michael (Laurie DuBois) of Millville; Thomas of Punta Gorda, FL; Kevin (Michelle Manduke) of Millville; Patricia Kavanagh Mulkie (John Mulkie) of Mason, OH; James (Stacie Mihelic) of Cleveland, OH; Derek (Bethany Presby) of Millville; Kathleen Kavanagh Wright of Newark, DE; and Brendan (Victoria Scott) of Millville. He also leaves behind 24 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his 2 remaining siblings - Teresa Meheran of England and Willie Kavanagh of Ireland. Martin lived a long and happy life filled with his large family, many friends, lots of love and laughter sprinkled with " a bit of the Guinness ". He will always be remembered fondly by many for his love of a good story and his eternal Irish charm. Funeral services will be conducted under the directorship of Rocap - Shannon Funeral Home in Millville, NJ. A viewing will be held at the Parish Hall (the former St. Mary Magdalen School) at the Parish of All Saints (for St. Mary's Magdalen Church) in Millville, NJ on Monday evening, October 14th from 6:00-9:00PM and again Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30AM. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00AM with internment directly afterwards at The Holy Cross Cemetery in Millville. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
