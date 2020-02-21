Kavanagh, Mary Louise (née McDermott), - of Somers Point, passed away in the presence of her family on February 17, 2020. Mary is survived by her son Brian, his wife, Nhu, and her grandson, Paul, of Egg Harbor Township and her daughter, Estella (George) Read of Somers Point. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John Kavanagh and her son, John. Mary was the youngest of seven children of Samuel and Elizabeth McDermott of Philadelphia, Pa. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, where she was captain of the swim team. Mary moved to Margate in 1964 with her husband to raise their family. Mary worked as a medical assistant in area doctors' offices from the 1970's until her retirement in 2007. Mary was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Margate and St Joseph's Parish in Somers Point. Mary was a dedicated volunteer her whole life and was recognized as an Atlantic County Volunteer of the Year in 1992. She will be missed by her immediate family, friends, and her many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Monday, February 24th 10-11am at St. Joseph Church, 606 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Mass following at 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to: Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy, C/o Villa Raffaella, 917 S Main St, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Most Popular
-
Five arrested in Somers Point marijuana raid
-
McGETTIGAN, JOHN JAMES
-
A dozen Inspira nurses gave birth within a year of each other
-
With The Local's Spot, Somers Point bar finally has great food to match great view
-
At 700 pounds, black bear killed in New Jersey sets world record, says national hunting group
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.