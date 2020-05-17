Kaven (Drogo), Phyllis Jacqueline, - 83, of Margate, NJ passed away in her home on May 9th, 2020. Phyllis was born on April 3rd, 1937 in Vineland, NJ. Phyllis grew up in Dorothy, NJ with her 3 siblings. She loved telling stories of her childhood memories and of their adventures while playing out in the woods in their younger years. Phyllis met the love of her life Bernard Kaven on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ. She was a devoted wife for over 30 years. Phyllis had brought joy to everyone with her bright smile and infectious laugh. She was a dedicated employee for over 35 years working in the communications department and was the "voice" at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino and Caesars in Atlantic City. Phyllis loved the Lord and attended services at the Northfield Church of Christ. She enjoyed her travels visiting her family. Her hobbies included the love of gardening, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and dear friend to many. Her daily activities brought her much joy attending the Ventnor senior center and being in the company of many special friends. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Bernard Kaven, son, Lee Kaven, her parents, Joseph Drogo Sr. and Sophie (Dobnack), sister, Fay Lorenzini and brother, Joseph Drogo Jr. Survivors include daughters, Lori Baczkowski of Grants Pass, Oregon and Tracey Taylor and husband Wade of Bishop, California; 4 grandchildren, Lindsey, John, Trevor and Madison; sister, Carolyn Bauman and husband Ed of Landisville, NJ, several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Memorial donations may be made to the Northfield Church of Christ, 2535 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. No services are planned at this time due to the COVID- 19. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Kaven as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries