Keane, Patricia (Patti), - 76, of Sebastian, Florida passed away on October 19th. Born and raised in N.Y. she resided and worked in Atlantic Co. retiring as the Deputy City Clerk of Port Republic. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Mccoy Keane. She devoted her life to taking care of and helping others. She leaves behind many blessed friends. An angel walked among us.

