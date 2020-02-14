Keane, Thomas John, - 59, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Monday February 10, 2020. Born in Bayonne, NJ he lived in Smithville, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor 2 years ago. Thomas worked as a Bank Manager in the casino industry for many years including at the Golden Nugget, Trump Taj Mahal, Hilton and the Atlantic Club. He enjoyed going to the beach and pool and sun bathing. Tom is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Rita Keane. He is survived by his brothers Kevin Keane (Michele) of Manahawkin, John Keane (Christine) of Toms River, Brian Keane of Barnegat, sister Colleen Keane of Little Egg Harbor as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 10am until his Funeral Service at 12noon at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin.

Service information

Feb 18
Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Road
Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087
Feb 18
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
12:00PM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Road
Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087
Feb 18
Graveside Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
1:00PM
St Mary's Cemetery
283 Beachview Ave
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
