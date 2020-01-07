Kearney, Marie, - 80, of North Cape May, The Lord took Marie home on January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James E. Kearney. Mother of Anne Marie Kiel (Mathew), Joann Maxfield, Diane Boucher, James M. (Donna), Michael (Elizabeth), Daniel, and Edward (Kara). Marie was born in Philadelphia, PA and grew up in Beaufort, South Carolina; having moved periodically due to her father being a GYSGT in the USMC. Marie graduated from Beaufort High School in 1958. Later that year, Marie took a bus to attend her father's funeral and met the love of her life, James Kearney on the way. They talked for hours and she gave him her phone number. They married in 1960 and dedicated her life as a wife and mother. She worked jointly with Jim to instill faith, honesty, and integrity in their family. After building a foundation in Philadelphia, Marie and Jim retired to N Cape May in 1996. They enjoyed their new home as well as many new friendships and wonderful neighbors. She enjoyed Cape May sunsets and having her children, their family and friends visit. Marie enjoyed gardening, reading, board games, and going to the beach. She lived a selfless life and never passed judgment. Everyone could always count on her to listen and give great advice. She has made a positive impact on her 7 children, their spouses, 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Marie's viewing on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 9:45 to 10:45 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, at the St. John Neumann Parish, St. John of God RC Church, 680 Town Bank Rd, N. Cape May NJ 080204. Interment will immediately follow mass at Cape May Co Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, Inc., PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260, or at www.Loveoflinda.org. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation atFuneral Home
Thursday, January 9, 2020
9:45AM-10:45AM
9:45AM-10:45AM
Evoy Funeral Homes, Inc.
3218 Bayshore Road
North Cape May, NJ 08204
3218 Bayshore Road
North Cape May, NJ 08204
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Visitation atFuneral Home begins.
Jan 9
Mass
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Parish Of St. John Neumann/St John Of God Church
680 Townbank Road
N Cape May, NJ 08204
680 Townbank Road
N Cape May, NJ 08204
Guaranteed delivery before Marie's Mass begins.
Tags
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.