Kearney (nee Beers), Regina 'Jean' D., - 84, formerly of Springfield, PA and Sea Isle City, NJ peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born on August 4, 1934, she was raised in Southwest Philadelphia and attended St. Barnabas Catholic School and West Catholic High School for Girls. The happiest part of her life began on July 5, 1955, when she and Joanna Joseph (now Winterle) met a nice eligible bachelor from the Schuylkill section of Philadelphia - Jimmy Kearney - at the Saint Francis de Sales dance. The rest, as they say, is history (despite him cheekily wearing a red shirt on a subsequent date after she specifically said she did not like them). Jean and Jim married just over one year later and raised five daughters in Westbrook Park, PA and later Springfield, PA. She and Jim were very active in the growth of a young Holy Cross parish and school community, serving on committees, supporting and spearheading fundraisers, and making many lifelong friends with members of the clergy and staff of the school, not to mention many other families in the parish. She loved helping and inspiring people whenever possible, whether it was through years of making meals for the St. John's Hospice "Provide a Meal" program, or through her work as a leader for Weight Watchers, where she encouraged others working to adapt a healthy lifestyle. She enjoyed playing tennis, walks along the promenade in Sea Isle City, and their many wonderful opportunities for travel, including trips through Jim's "side job" for the National Football League, such as the Pro Bowl in Hawaii and the first-ever American Bowl in London. One of her greatest treasures in life, however, was her Catholic faith. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," was a phrase she often proclaimed. She and Jim said a rosary together on every trip to and from the shore, and, she relished quiet early morning moments reading devotions and scripture in the living room in her comfy "prayer chair." She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Marie Beers; her sisters Dolores Beers and Marie Boylan; her granddaughter Kimberly Beers Cooper and her loving husband of 56 years, James E. Kearney, Jr. She is survived by her children Regina (Raymond) Cooper, Mary (Stephen) Porth, Dolores (Rudolph) Rigano, Sharon (James) Swanick and Jamie (Sean) Mulholland; her grandchildren Stephen, Raymond, Katie, Amanda, Molly, Brigid, LJ, Megan, Aryel, Leo, Tom, Jimmy, Kevin, Danny, Rudy, Conor and Marie; and great-grandchildren Rhory and Charlie. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 6 P.M. O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 East Springfield Road, Springfield, PA, and Thursday, May 16, 2019, 10 A.M. in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Thursday, May 16, 2019, 11:30 A.M. St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA. Int SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Donations can be made in her memory to Villa Raffaella Assisted Living of Pleasantville, NJ (villaraffaella.com). Jean spent the last three years of her life there in the caring hands of the Hospitaller Sisters of Mercy, and her family will forever be grateful for their love and support.
