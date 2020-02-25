Kearns, Frank Leo "Jay" Jr., - 82, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Lydia Kearns. After serving as an educator for many years, Frank retired from the Egg Harbor Township School district. And he continued to serve throughout the community. He was an active member and volunteer firefighter for the Bargaintown Fire Department, supervisor of evening school at the Atlantic County Votec (ACIT), supervisor of the practical and performing arts at EHT schools, active member of the Masonic Lodge #79, Past Grand Chaplin and Past Mastor, served on the EHT school board from 2001 to 2010, as well as the community food bank and other various boards in the township. Frank will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Frank is preceded in death by his beloved wife Robin Kearns; and son, Woodruff Kearns. Frank is survived by his daughter, Debra Kearns; son, Andrew Kearns Sr.; grandchildren, Ryan Kearns, Andrew Kearns Jr., Austen Kearns, Zachary Kearns, Nathan Kearns, Spencer Kearns, and Owen Van Den Elzen. As well as three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers in memory of Frank, donations may be made to the Bargaintown Fire department, located at 1 Tony Mink Pagano Drive, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 and the Egg Harbor Township Band Boosters, located at 24 High School Drive, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Mr. Kearn's visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9am to 11am with a service to follow at 11am. At the Adams Perfect Funeral Home, located at 1650 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225.
