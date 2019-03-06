Keaser, Florence Louise "Flossie", - 75, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ passed away on March 4, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ she had lived in Linwood before moving to Egg Harbor Township. Surviving are her children: Elizabeth (Joe) Ciarallo of Egg Harbor Township and Richard (Mary) Keaser of Absecon, NJ, seven grandchildren, Sherri (Josh) Prescott, Ryan (Tiffany) Keaser, Matthew Ciarallo, Tara Ciarallo, Richard Keaser, Savannah Keaser and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Samantha. A Catholic Prayer service will be offered on March 9, 2019, at 10:30 AM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions are suggested to South Jersey Cancer Fund, PO Box 1084, Brigantine, NJ 08203 or www.sjcancerfund.org. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
