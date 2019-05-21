Keating, George Thomas, Jr., - 64, of Cape May Court House, NJ went to Jesus peacefully at his home on Friday, May 17, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Philadelphia on September 11, 1954; he was a 1977 graduate of Father Judge High School. George spent his summers in Stone Harbor working in the family plumbing business and building friendships that would last a lifetime. He relocated to Stone Harbor in 1972 as a permanent resident and married his "best catch" Teresa in 1979 and together they proudly owned and operated Stone Harbor Heating and Plumbing, Inc. for almost 40 years, ultimately building a loving home in Cape May Court House filled with forever memories. Among George's favorite things were spending time with family and friends especially his little grandkids, fishing in the early morning, lunch at Fred's Tavern, Phillies baseball and Eagles football, taking photos of the sunrise and sunsets on Stone Harbor Boulevard, and watching his son surf. George was an exempt member of the Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1 and a member of the NJ State League of Masters Plumbers. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Cathleen Margiasso Keating, Sr. who are rejoicing in his homecoming. George leaves behind his devoted and loving wife, Teresa (Pittaluga) Keating; his adoring children, Michelle Diaz and Michael George Keating; his two amazing little grandchildren, Jeremiah and Izabella. He also leaves behind his sister, Cathy (Bob) Cavanna and many loving nephews and nieces. Friends and family may visit the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 pm followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Health System, Office of Philanthropy, 521 Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, Pa 19006. Condolences at www.radzieta.com.
