Keating-Wear, Kanen Michael, - 12, of Cape May Court House, NJ After courageously fighting a 7 year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma, Kanen Michael Keating Wear passed peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones listening to his favorite music. He is survived by his mother Lauren, his father Michael, sister Kinley and brothers Koben and Krew and an enormously supportive family spread out all over the county, state and country. Kanen humbly began his life being born in Somers Point, NJ on October 10, 2007, to Lauren and Michael Wear. He got to see the world, living in Hawaii, seeing the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl in Minnesota, and most recently a nine-state road trip to see America's greatest National Parks. But in all his travels, Cape May Court House was always home. He was a colorful dresser always decked out in bright colors, sharp hats, hot socks, and Vans sneakers. He loved diving, the beach and skateboarding. He had a hilarious wit and personality, an accurate attention to detail, and an honesty and maturity seldom found in a 12-year-old. He loved school, excelled at math and science, and took a deep interest in all things history, especially the history of his country and family. He loved baseball, was a good teammate, avidly followed the Phillies on his phone every day, and dreamed of one day playing professionally; but make no mistake about it, the Philadelphia Eagles were his favorite team. His perfect Friday Night always involved movies, video games, music, family, food, friends, maybe even a fire with s'mores and widdling. From the time Kanen was a toddler, Kanen loved science and wanted to do something in a field that could save the oceans or help special needs kids in a 'save the world' type of way. So even in the midst of his own treatment, Kanen and his mother Lauren started a foundation that helped kids fighting for their lives. Kanen and Lauren, in particular, always made sure that those kids who were suffering had presents on every holiday; Easter baskets, Halloween candy, and something to do on the 4th of July when kids were stuck in the hospital, just like he once was. Kanen's fight against pediatric cancer will be remembered for not only how he stood up to a formidable enemy, but also how he was able to spread unconditional love to his family, friends, and community. His family will continue to help those families being devastated by cancer and fund new research to aid in the eradication of this deadly disease. Donations can be made to HurriKanens Kids PO Box 372 Avalon, NJ 08202. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A celebration of Kanen's life will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic St., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
