Keen, Francis X. "Skip" Jr., - 64, of Avalon, NJ, passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia to Frank and Elizabeth (formerly Rhodes) Keen. Skip grew up in Philadelphia and sang his favorite hymn "The Little Drummer Boy" in the Morton School Choir before moving to Cape May County in 1966 with his family. He worked for the Borough of Avalon for 30 years. He is predeceased by his father. Skip is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Keen; sister Suzanne Keen; and cousins: Wes (Lisa) Rhodes, Bud Keen, Betsy (Tom) Meyers, and Jack (Nancy) Oberholtzer. The family would like to thank Cape Regional Medical Center, Crest Haven Nursing Home, Hope Cancer Center, Dr. Tiffany Pompa, Holly Perkins, Linda McGovern, John and Fern Mead, Al Strafford, Maris Stella Rosary Group, the Borough of Avalon employees; and all the family and friends for the care they have provided Skip over the past years. Funeral services will be Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Brendan The Navigator, Sacred Heart Church, 25th Street, and First Avenue, Avalon, NJ 08202. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cape Regional Medical Center, Crest Haven Nursing Home, and Hope Community Cancer Center. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
