Keen, Marie Louise, - of Galloway Township, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband George M. Keen and is survived by her loving family of 6 children, 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Services are private under the direction of Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon.
