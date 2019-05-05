Keenan, Frances (Whittle), - age 105, of Ocean City, born on January 4, 1914, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and a long-time resident of Ocean City, New Jersey since 1977, passed away peacefully at her home on May 1, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Predeceased by her loving husband Howard (Jake) Keenan, her parents John and Mary Whittle and all nine brothers and sisters, nephew Nelson Millbourn, and dear companion Raymond Patto. Survived by great-nephew Arthur Lyons and many nieces and nephews as well as great great great nieces and nephews, dear friends and family Diana Limbacher, Joseph and Kathleen Patto, and their children. Starting in 1989 Frances was an avid volunteer with the Ocean City Free Public Library, and Frances held the honor as the oldest and longest-standing member of this group. She was recording secretary for 18 years, organized annual book fairs, and according to board officials Frances served with a quiet grace that clearly made a significant mark on the library community. She was an active member in the Ocean City community for over four decades being part of the St. Damien Parish Family, supporter of the Ocean City Ecumenical Counsel, Humane Society, a past member of the Ocean City Garden Club, and a long-time supporter of the Ocean City Pops. Paving the way for other women in the workforce, Frances proudly worked for ExxonMobil for 37 years as a certified trainer and comptometer operator until her retirement in 1974. A 10:00 A.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Frances Keenan on Saturday , May 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel (St. Damien Parish) 40th and Asbury, Ocean City, New Jersey 08226 where friends may call from 9:30 am until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Ocean City Ecumenical Council https://www.ocecnj.org/ or the Humane Society of Ocean City http://hsocnj.org/ For condolences, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
