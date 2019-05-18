Keever, Gloria A., - 92, of Rio Grande, NJ, was born January 28th, 1927 in Wildwood Crest, NJ and passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Gloria was a homemaker, wife and loving mother of ten children. Gloria is predeceased by her sons John R. Keever and Vincent W. Keever and husband of 73 years Charles W. Keever. Gloria is survived by her adoring family Michael and Elizabeth Keever of NJ, Pastor Charles W. Jr. and Patricia Keever of MT, Bill and Tina Keever of NJ, Jim and Terry Keever of NJ, David and Patty Keever of WV, Ronald J. Keever of NJ, Debra and David Simms of PA, Denise and Michael Taylor of NJ, Marcia and Kevin Haines of NJ, and extended daughter Nancy Ann Leith of NJ; Gloria's sisters Judy Laporte and Johanne Everett, also brother in law John Laporte reside in FL. Gloria leaves a living legacy behind 22 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; and not to be forgotten her beloved cat Toby. Mom, you will surely be missed by your loving family and friends. Until we meet again, may you be with the Lord. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
