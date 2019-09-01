Kehoe, Howard Michael (Mick), - 63, of Millville, NJ passed away at Inspira Medical Center on Tuesday, 8/27/19. Mick was born in Southern California, being from a Navy family, he lived in various places such as Guam, Virginia, and Florida. He worked at Storagetek as a Field Engineer for 26 years before working for Atlantic Harley Davison Atlantic County. Mick's long time interests before coming to New Jersey was surfing, snowboarding, and dirt bike riding with longtime friends, Joseph and Larry. Since he always had a passion for motorcycles, he took up riding his 2006 Harley Davidson, which he loved to customize himself, when he moved to New Jersey. Mick enjoyed riding with his best friend and father Jack, along with cousin Charley and many other friends. Survivors include wife, Veronika Kehoe, parents, Jack and Jeri Kehoe, mother in law, Rosa Bacigalupi and many beloved cousins, Rosemarie and Charley Beiderman and family, Audrey and Rodger Conant and family. Mick was preceded in death by his brother Kevin J Kehoe. A Mass of Resurrection will be offered Tuesday morning, September 3rd at 11 o'clock from The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of mass. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Stjude.org For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
J. Naia HVAC/R Heating & Air Conditioning 24 hour EMERGENCY SERVICE! Design. Build. Serv…
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.