Kehoe, John F. (Jack), - 89, of Ocean View, NJ passed away on March 2, 2020. Jack retired from the United States Navy in 1974 as a Lieutenant after serving his country for 26 years and was a Veteran of both the Korean War and Vietnam War. After his time in the service Jack worked at the Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years Jeri (Polscan) and was the devoted father of the late Mick (Veronika) and Kevin. He was loved by all who knew him, especially his nieces Rosemarie and Audrey and their families. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223 where friend may visit from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Jack's honor to either the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516 or St Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of John Kehoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Stone Harbor approves plan to hire full-time firefighter-EMTs
-
Luke Bryan to return to Atlantic City for beach concert this summer
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.