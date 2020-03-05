Kehoe, John F. (Jack), - 89, of Ocean View, NJ passed away on March 2, 2020. Jack retired from the United States Navy in 1974 as a Lieutenant after serving his country for 26 years and was a Veteran of both the Korean War and Vietnam War. After his time in the service Jack worked at the Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years Jeri (Polscan) and was the devoted father of the late Mick (Veronika) and Kevin. He was loved by all who knew him, especially his nieces Rosemarie and Audrey and their families. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223 where friend may visit from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Jack's honor to either the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516 or St Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Kehoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries