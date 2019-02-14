Kehoe, Kevin John, - 56, of Palermo, passed away at the Genesis Center on February 10, 2019. Kevin was born in Compton, California. He was a disabled veteran who served in the United States Navy. Kevin also was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed volunteering at Shore Memorial Hospital. Kevin is survived by his parents Jack and Jeri Kehoe, his brother and sister-in-law Mick and Veronika Kehoe, Charlie and Rosemarie Biederman and family, Roger and Audrey Conant and family and his godchild Rochelle Haenchen. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and many friends in the area. Kevin will be missed by all. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223, where friends may call from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Clermont, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions in Kevin's honor to St Jude Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.