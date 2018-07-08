Keller, Steven Robert, - 55, of Mays Landing, went to be with the Lord on July 4th, 2018. Loving Father of Steven John. Beloved Brother to William, Thomas (Ruth) & Debra (Tony). Treasured Uncle to Brittany, Katie, Tommy Jr. and Kasey. Predeceased by parents William Sr. and Margaret, Maternal Grandmother Rose Pagano. He leaves behind family and friends that will miss him dearly. Viewing to be held on Wednesday July 11th, 2018 from 10am to Noon at Boakes Funeral Home in Mays Landing with memorial service following. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
