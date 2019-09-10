Kelly, Barbara, - 76, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully, Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in Leonia, NJ she lived in Linwood and Somers Point most of her life. Graduated from University of Rochester School of Nursing. Barbara devoted her life to helping others as a nurse, retiring from Shore Memorial Hospital in 2005. Survived by son, David Kelly (Laurel) and daughter BethAnne Smolka (Anton); grandchildren Mariah, Anton, Sarah and Heather. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Judes. A visitation will be held from 11am-12pm, followed by a 12 pm service on Friday, September 13th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will follow at Seaside Cemetery, Marmora. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

