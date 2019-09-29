Kelly, Dennis F, - 78, of Margate, NJ, and Jupiter, FL, formerly of Cresskill passed away on Wednesday, September 25th. Born May 27th, 1941 in Jersey City, Dennis worked as an Operating Engineer for Local 825 for 55 years before retiring. Dennis loved his family, friends, his boat, fishing and hanging with his best bud, Bear. Survivors include his wife Carol, children Denise Massa and her husband Jim, Jeanine Truppi, Brian Kelly, Michael Lagana and Stephen Lagana: Beloved brother Kevin and his wife Roberta and nephew Kevin Jr and his wife Cassie. Grandchildren, Dylan, Cory, Alex, Anthony, Nicholas, Zach and Sammy. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Francis Xavier and Agnes Kelly. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 3rd, 10:30am at the Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, corner of Jerome & Ventnor Avenue, Margate, NJ, followed by a 12 noon Mass. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the American Cancer Society or the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Linwood Ventnor. Condolence can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northern lights possible Saturday night in New Jersey
-
Pleasantville man killed in collision with road paving roller
-
Vineland teacher investigated for 'offensive' social media post related to missing girl
-
Police investigating sudden death of a dog in Egg Harbor Township
-
90-year-old woman killed in Margate car crash
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
MCGOWANS FLOORCOVERINGS EXPERT FLOORING SERVICES Lic#13VH05206200
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.