Kelly, Denys R., - 55, of Clermont NJ, passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018. She was a lifetime resident of this area. She enjoyed her electric car club, conventions, Egyptian history and artifacts, and ceramics. Denys is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Tozer and her partner Alex Fowler; her companion, Russ Tozer; her stepdaughter, Melissa Tozer; her brother, Tom Heston and wife Tiffany; and her niece and nephews, Jake, Lydia, and Evan. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 1:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 2373 Route 9, Ocean View, where visitation will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Volunteers In Medicine, 423 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or the Animal Welfare Society, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
