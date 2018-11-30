Kelly, Eileen R. (nee O'Reilly), - on November 27, 2018 age 95yrs. of St. Jospeh's Manor, Meadowbrook and formerly of Oreland and Cape May, NJ. Wife of the late Francis J. Mother of Maureen K. Harkins (Glenn) and Grace P. Carey (Nelson). Also survived by her brother Seamus O'Reilly (Theresa) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 9 O'Reilly siblings Joseph (Marie), Kathleen O'Shea (John), Thomas (Kathleen), Arthur (Maureen), Peter, Mary Briget, Hugh (Maureen), Hannah McKillop (Alec) and Margaret. Funeral Mass Saturday December 1st 10AM at St. Joseph's Manor Chapel 1648 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at the Manor from 9AM to 10AM. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Anthony's Bread for the Poor 3140 Miramax St., St. Louis, MO 63118 or an act of kindness done for a child would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com
