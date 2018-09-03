Kelly, Hazel Edna, - 70, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Samuel C. and Emily McLaughlin Kelly, Sr. Hazel was an avid Phillies fan and Connie Francis fan. Hazel is survived by her brother, Sam Kelly; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her 11 siblings, Joan, Betty, Beatty, Kate, Bernie, Peg, Mary, Ronnie, Bud, Bob, and Art. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 7:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 6:00 pm. To honor Hazel's love of the Phillies, the family is requesting everyone to wear their Phillies gear please. Interment will be private. Donations in Hazel's memory may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
