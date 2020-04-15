Kelly, James Francis, - 90, of Little Egg Harbor Twp., On April 11, 2020, of Little Egg Harbor Twp., formerly of Little Ferry and Secaucus. Beloved husband of 69 years to Kathrine (nee Kauker). For condolences please visit www.egizifuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries