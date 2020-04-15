Kelly, James Francis, - 90, of Little Egg Harbor Twp., On April 11, 2020, of Little Egg Harbor Twp., formerly of Little Ferry and Secaucus. Beloved husband of 69 years to Kathrine (nee Kauker). For condolences please visit www.egizifuneral.com
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
South Jersey basketball community mourns official who died of COVID-19: McGarry
-
Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township sold for $325,000
-
Somers Point woman charged with murder of 67-year-old roommate
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.