Kelly, James P., - 62, of Seaville, NJ passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in and formerly of Glenside, PA, he was a Seaville, NJ resident since 1986. Mr. Kelly worked in Management for the food service industry in our area for many years. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with Msgr. James J. Zeger Council #9113 of Church of the Resurrection and a member of the Upper Township Planning Board. Mr. Kelly was a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his family and community. Surviving are his wife, Angela M. Kelly (nee Bonanni) of Seaville, NJ, three children, Richard O. Kelly (Jessalyn) of Jacksonville, FL, Patrick F. Kelly of Seaville, NJ, Caroline A. Kelly (Tyler Daily) of Margate, NJ, three brothers, Dan Kelly (Mary Ann), Bob Kelly (Gretchen) and Rick Kelly (Addie). Friends may call Friday morning, December 20th from nine until 10:45 am at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at half-past eleven o'clock from The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolb Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. Burial is private. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Knights of Columbus, Resurrection Council #9113, PO Box 1048, Marmora, NJ 08223. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

