KELLY (NEE REINHART), SUE "PUD", - 73, of North Wildwood, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She graduated from Marple Newtown High School in 1963. Her many civic activities included the Wildwood Civic Club; President of Wildwood AARP Branch; Secretary at St. Simeon's Episcopal Church and the Red Hat Society. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (April 13th) at 11 am at St. Simeon's by the Sea Episcopal Church, 2502 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260 where relatives and friends will be received from 10 am until 11 am. Interment will follow in Cold Spring Cemetery, Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Simeon's by the Sea or Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN 501B, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
