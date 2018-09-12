Kelly, Shawn S, - 52, of Atlantic City, departed this life on September 5, 2018. She battled a long fight with cancer and C.H.F.she leaves to cherish her memory with Six children - JaQuanda, Jamil, Jahlil, Myeshia, Monique, and Majestic.One son in law Donald (Rev). Six Grandchildren - Tayquan, Jahlil JR, Jah'Dir, Jah'saan, Jahnashia, and Ma'Hyra. Five sisters - Kim, Robyn, Tracey, Tia, and Frances. Three Brothers - John, Darnell and Dejohn. Four Brother in Law's - Derek, Todd, Terrance, and Samad. A Host Of Aunt's, Uncle's, Nephew's, Niece's, Cousin's, God Children and Friends. Shawn You Will Be Missed !! Services September 14, 2018 at All Wars Memorial Building 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing 9a-11am Service 11am. Burial Private. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609). 383.9994.
