Kelly, Sophie A., - Ninety-nine years young, became an angel in heaven on July 13, 2019. A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother & great grandmother, she was a strong & independent woman devoted to her family. Her contagious smile, sassy "can do" attitude & positive energy inspired everyone she met. She will forever be remembered, as graceful, loving & an inspiration to us all. She is survived by her two daughters; Mary Rose Roldan and Patricia Ann Cornell & Husband Anthony, grandchildren; Kristie Lynn Roldan, Susan Cornell-Kennon, Colleen Cornell & Nicole Chain & husband Jody Chain and great-grandchildren; Rachel & Alyssa Chain, Thomas, Danielle & Tony Kennon. Pre-deceased by her husband, Joseph V. Kelly, granddaughter Kelly Cornell and many other friends and relatives. Private Family Funeral in Dover, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org/

