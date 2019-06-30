Kelly, Thomas M., - 78, was a resident Brigantine, NJ for 31 years, suddenly entered into rest on Wednesday June 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late James P. and Jennie (DiMezza) Kelly. He was the devoted husband of Kathryn P. (Stumpf) Kelly for 58 years. Thomas will be forever remembered by his soulmate; Kathy, children; Lori (Henry) Aguilar, Thomas (Karen) Kelly II, Kristi (Mark) Slifko, four grandchildren; Thomas M. Kelly III, Nicholas, Emma, Bianca, and brother; Edward (Irene) Kelly. Thomas was pre-deceased by his older brother, James P. Kelly and older sister, Dolores Canavari. Thomas will be remembered as a passionate family man, wonderful friend and a beacon of kindness and generosity to all he met. His dedication to his wife and family knew no limits. He and his wife spent many years running their own family business together where they were able to show their children the strong work ethic that they believed it was their duty to pass on. He was known by his clients across the tri-state area as the go-to guy who would always get the job done right. Dedicated to his customers, who became his good friends, Thomas worked up until the day he passed. Thomas, loved to travel with his wife and could find peace on any beach he encountered. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To pay respects, leave condolences, share your fondest memories of Thomas please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
