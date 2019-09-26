Kelly, Virginia M., - 69, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ entered into rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Francis X. and Virginia J. (Kubiak) Kelly. She was the loving wife of Conrad J. Weiler, Jr. She had previously lived in Brigantine, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. Virginia worked at several jobs throughout her life including being an elementary school teacher at St. Mary's Parochial School in Philadelphia, working in student services at Jefferson University in Philadelphia, and managing The Pier Jewelry Store at Caesar's Casino in Atlantic City. She was recently on the board of the Bay Club Homeowners Association in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, but had been active earlier in the Queen Village Neighbors Association in Philadelphia, where she met her husband. But she will be remembered most for being an incredibly strong and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband; Conrad J. Weiler, Jr., son; Conrad J. Weiler III, daughter; Nicoletta K. (Auden) Conger, son; Daniel F. Weiler, grandson; Nicholas C. Conger, sister; Karen Harrison Zemek, brother; Francis X. (Regina) Kelly, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother; Kevin M. Kelly. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Virginia's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at Keates-Plum from 12:00 noon until time of service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Flowers are appreciated as Virginia loved flowers. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Virginia please go to www.keatesplum.com . Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
