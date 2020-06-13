Kemp, Jason A., - 40, of Hammonton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 10 at AtlantiCare. Born in Shelby, NC, he graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2001 and George Washington University in 2003. He was President and CEO of Skylight Intelligence. He previously worked as Senior Vice President of Ipsos and a principal at Booz Allen Hamilton. Jason enjoyed being a member of the Union League of Philadelphia and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. An avid fan of music and cinema, Jason would often enjoy live concerts and going to the movies. Jason was a fervent American history buff and read hundreds of books on the subject. He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years Monica (nee Watson) Kemp; children Jackson, Austin and Siena; parents John and Judith Kemp of Apex, NC; sister Jessica Kemp of Leesburg, VA; grandmother Barbara Kemp of Waynesboro, VA; parents-in-law Mark and Judith Watson of Delray Beach, FL.; sisters-in-law Michele Donio of Hammonton and Susan Leiser (Mark) of Hammonton; brother-in-law Robert Donio of Stone Harbor; four nieces and one nephew and uncles Fred Childress and Mark Childress of Waynesboro, VA. Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. Funeral services will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association at www2.heart.org. For info or to post condolences go to www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
