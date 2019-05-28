Kendall, George E. "Hank", - 78, of Egg Harbor City, passed away at his home in Mullica Woods surrounded by his family. He was born, raised and lived in Egg Harbor City all his life. Hank worked for Pacemaker Boat Company for many years as a foreman. He worked in the casino industry for over 25 years. Hank was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed fishing the Delaware Bay and the Mullica River. Hank loved to fish with his buddies. He also liked watching the Phillies, Notre Dame football and was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan. Hank is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his children, Fred Custer Jr. of Egg Harbor City, Kathleen Gold of Woodbine, Lisa Custer of Egg Harbor City, and Tina LaFrance (Richard) of Woodbine; his 9 grandchildren; his 6 great grandchildren; his brother, Bill Kendall (Claire) of Egg Harbor City; his sisters, Dolores Grant of Florida and Marie Rodgers of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, EHC 609-965-0357. For condolences please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
