Kendall, Glen J., - 67, of Erma, passed away on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Glen graduated from Lower Township Regional High School in 1970 and served in the US Air Force. He was an avid NASCAR fan and was an air craft mechanic by trade. Glen is predeceased by his parents Clifford Kendall and Marjorie Jagger Kendall, and his daughter Glenda Kendall. Glen is survived by his son Clifford (Holly) Kendall and two grand-children, Clifford and Hunter. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 8pm. Friends may call one-hour prior from 7pm to 8pm. Contributions can be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1053, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
