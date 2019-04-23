Kendrick, George R., - 95, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away April 21, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Thomas and Lily Kendrick. He grew up in Wildwood, NJ and graduated from Wildwood High School in 1942. George served in the US Navy during World War II and later worked for the NJ Bell Telephone Company where he was a member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers. George had a love of fishing, aviation, and his Dallas Cowboys. He was also a member of the Angelus Chorus as well as the Methodist and Lutheran Church Choirs. George enjoyed studying family genealogy and listening to country music. George is survived by his wife of 72 years, Billee Raye Kendrick (formerly Aylward); his children: Helene Schneegas, Thomas (Sandra) Kendrick, Kitty (James) Wollenweber, and David (Donna) Kendrick; grandchildren: Sandra (Mike) Stone, Stuart (Megan) Kendrick, Jesse (Cathy) Kendrick, Corinne Kendrick, and Tyler Wollenweber; great grandchildren: Amanda, Julian, Maxwell, Violet, and Mackenzie; and great great granddaughter Evelyn. George is predeceased by his parents, sisters May Klug and Doris Menard; and son-in-law Thomas Schneegas. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, Dr. John Hong and staff, and George's good friend Barry Mossbrooks for all their compassion and help. Visitation will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 from 10 to 11 a.m. Graveside service will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Cape May Court House at 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, 500 Forrestal Road, Rio Grande, NJ 08242. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
