Kennard, Richard (RIck), - 31, of Corbin, KY, (formerly Hammonton, NJ) Born May 23, 1987, passed away suddenly and peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Beloved son of Carol LeFever (Danny) and Joseph Kennard (Linda). So loved by his only brother Steve (Jenn) and his niece Gracie and nephew Tyler. Survived by his maternal grandparents Charles and Betty LeFever, paternal grandparents Eugene and Charlotte Desiderio, Great Uncle Richard Kompas, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of his life will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ on Saturday, July 28 from 2-4 PM where reflections will be shared at 4 PM. Please wear your favorite Eagles attire. He was an organ donor so he will still live amongst us. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rick's name to an animal shelter or children's hospital of your choice. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
