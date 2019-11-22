Kennealy, Josephine P. (nee Orsini), - 87, of Clementon, NJ passed away on November 19, 2019. Mother of Antoinette Kennealy and Josephine A. Hartline (Randy). Grandmother of James Kennealy, Michael C. Stellato, Joseph A. Hartline, Sean R. Hartline and the late Christina M. Stellato. Great Grandmother of 6. Cremation was private.

