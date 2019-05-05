Kennedy, Diane L., - 68, of Dennisville, NJ passed away after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by loved ones on Thursday May 2, 2019 at her home. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and was formerly of Deerfield Twp., NJ. Diane had worked as a social worker for Easter Seals in Northfield for over 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, gardening and was a talented artist. Diane is survived by her son Daniel , two daughters Sheila and Natalie; grandchildren, Jason, Beveran, Sophia, Carson Mya and Natalya; and one great-grandson Ethan. She also leaves three sisters, Carol, Constance and Helen and several cousins. A viewing will be held Friday May 10, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at the Langley-Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Main Street, Tuckahoe, NJ and will be followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow services at the Seaside Cemetery, Palermo.
