Kennedy, Fern, - 93, of Galloway, was received by our Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born in Reading, PA 10/31/1926 she married Leonard W. Kennedy (deceased 1990) and moved to Pomona in Galloway Twp. where she began her lifelong work of farming, raising a family of 7, and retail flower and produce sales. Born to father William Watt and mother Bertha Saladay, she was the last surviving sibling of 8. Fern lived on the family farm in Pomona from 1944-1972 and during that time together with Leonard owned and operated Kennedy's Farm Market in Absecon Highlands. After selling the farm to Stockton College in 1972 she moved to Estell Manor and they opened Kennedy's Farm and Garden Center. On route 50. after the passing of her husband she successfully continued to operate the market until 2003 when it was sold and she retired. She also resided in Ft Myers, Florida during the off-seasons and spent her last years at Spring Village in Galloway. Through all this her love in life surely became her life's work of growing and selling flowers and plants. Her business became an opportunity for her children and grandchildren to work side by side with mom and Grandmom learning great work ethics and inheriting her love of nature. She was a member of Corbin City Baptist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star Women's Group., and the Estell Manor Historical Society. She is predeceased by her only son Leonard Kennedy Jr. (Surviving wife Bette) of Port Republic and their children Brooke Schwanger, Shelly Spier, Dawn Burton, and Holly Vivar. She is also predeceased by her daughter Lorraine Wagner (Alan) and survived by children Michael, Joseph, and Christopher Wiggins. She is survived by her daughter Darlene McIntyre (James deceased) of Edwards, Missouri, and their children Sheri Malone, James McIntyre Jr, and Melissa Chin., her daughter Donna Smith of Hammonton and her children Brian Smith and Tim Hann, her daughter Sharon Tommi (Dean) of EHT and their children Dean Tommi Jr, Shawn Tommi, and Devon Surace, her daughter Lynn Brown (Donald) of Richland and their children Jennifer Sutts, Katie Brown and (Daniel Brown deceased), and her daughter Fern Brown (Stephen) of Estell Manor and their children Sara and Stephen Brown Jr. She is also survived by 42 great-grandchildren and many friends who knew and loved her quirky sense of humor, energetic vibrancy, and true goodness of heart. She had a life, long and well lived, learning and spreading knowledge, showing and receiving love, and leaving an imprint of many memories to all who came to know her. A private service for the family was held and a future gathering for a celebration of life is being planned. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
