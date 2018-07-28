Kennedy, Joseph D. "Don" "Donald", - 86, of Marmora NJ, on July 21, 2018. Don was born and raised at 12 N. Logan Ave., Audubon, NJ on 3/2/32 to John and Madeline (nee Schintzius). He was one of 7 siblings, 2 boys and 5 girls. He attended St. Rose of Lima Grammar School and Camden Catholic High School Class of 1950 "CCHS" where he made friends and golfing buddies for life. During his summer vacations, he would walk from his home to Tavistock Country Club where he earned money caddying to help his family and also where he learned how to play and love the game of golf. A scratch golfer who played competitively on CCHS's 1st Varsity Golf team. Thus began the "Don Kennedy Era" as he was described on April 16, 2011 when he was inducted into the CCHS Hall of Fame. He was one of the most talented athletes in the history of CCHS, as a Senior 4-sport standout and the FIRST 4-letter man! He was All-South Jersey in his Jr. & Sr. years as the center/linebacker and two-way starting tackle his Jr. year when the IRISH won the State Championship and as a Senior taking the IRISH to their first perfect 9-0-0 season. His basketball talent kept him in shape until track season started as he was the 2nd leading scorer for the IRISH, Senior Co-Captain and MVP of of '49-'50 IRISH basketball team. He had a "need for speed" and he ran Scholastic Track when the surface was made of compressed cinders. He set the Camden County Championship record in the 880-yard run on Collingswood High School's cinder oval in 2:05.5 mts. Holding the County record until new-style track surfaces replaced cinders. Don was proud to be part of the CCHS record-setting Camden City Series Indoor Mile Relay Team running 3:33.8 at Old Convention Hall (Campbell Soup Corporate Campus). CCHS Letter Day 1950 earned Don 8 "Cs" including the 4 his Sr. Yr. and as a result he was honored, humbled and privileged to receive the prestigious Outstanding Athlete of the Year Award. He was recruited to play football and basketball at St. Francis Prep School College in Spring Grove, PA. He was happy to have one of his best friend's from CCHS Thomas "Tom" Barry attend St. Francis with him and together they joined the Naval Reserves to get them one night a week "out on the town". He was drafted and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War as an Electrician Apprentice earning a National Defense Service Medal serving aboard the U.S.S. Timmerman EAG 152 being stationed in Boston, MA being Honorably Discharged in 1955. In 1953, on a Tuesday night, at the famous "Dancette Ballroom" on East Beechwood Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ he met the LOVE of his LIFE Dolores Patricia "Pat" (nee Kernan). They danced and fell in love, got engaged and while Don was stationed in Boston, MA he was able to leave the ship on weekends and every weekend he hitch-hiked from Boston, MA to Berlin, NJ to visit his future wife. On September 4, 1954 (married almost 64 yrs.) they were married at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Berlin, NJ. They settled in Audubon, NJ where they raised their 3 children, James, Joseph and Donna-Marie for almost 40 years. Don enjoyed 10 years coaching his sons in Audubon Little League Baseball also functioning as Manager and Player Agent. To be fair to his only daughter, he left Little League Baseball and coached her softball teams, leaving him with warm stories to tell later in life and very fond memories of his "girls". Don became very successful in business owning his own Drywall Construction Company known as Union County Enterprises in Gloucester City, NJ and was a Member of the Philadelphia Carpenters Union Local 8 for over 65 years. He was fortunate to be able to retire early in life and enjoy the fruits of his very hard labor and was retired for almost 30 years enjoying the home he built in Marmora, NJ in 1980, a home in Ocean City on the Bay with fond memories of some wild Night In Venice parties and the fun times on the boat, and the two homes they owned in The Villages, FL where he would spend his winters enjoying the game of golf and cruising around in his Irish green golf cart. He was very proud to have taught his daughter to play and love the game of golf and during one of their golf games she was thrilled to witness one of his FOUR (4) Holes In One! He loved to watch sports on TV enjoying his favorite teams "Notre Dame Football", the Phillies and the EAGLES! He attended Super Bowl XV at the Louisiana Superdome on January 25, 1981 when his beloved EAGLES lost to the Oakland Raiders 27 - 10. Years ago, he was very proud of the 250 lb. White Marlin he caught off of Cape May, NJ and enjoyed a fun White Marlin Hanging Party at his home! He enjoyed attending the monthly men's luncheon meetings in Camden County with those special life-long friends he made at St. Rose and CCHS. What fond memories he has from every Friday night (37 years) at Yesterdays Bar in Marmora, NJ and the outpouring of love from special servers including one that must be given a shout out: PAULIE! The life-long friends who he and his wife and daughter met on the 43rd Street Beach in Ocean City, NJ who were kind enough to visit him in his last difficult years, Thank You Regina and The Bern for your friendship all these years and that of your family. The last four (4) years of his beautiful long life were tough physically for him but he was well cared for by his beloved wife and beloved daughter at home in Marmora, NJ. Over the past year, he adored daily visits and puppy kisses with his new grand-puppy dog Maxximus the beautiful Tri-Colored Cavalier King Charles. Dear Daddy, I know that in my heart there is no LOVE like the FIRST LOVE, and that part of me will always belong to YOU. Forever Yours, I Love You more than words can ever say. Thank you for being the best Daddy any little girl could ever ask for! Thank you for everything you did for me in my life and with regard to my physical struggles. I will be forever indebted to you for my wonderful throwing arm, golf swing, tennis swing, basketball skills, running speed, and over-all athleticism. Forever Yours In My Heart, You were my Human Angel Now Spread Your Wings and Fly Free From Pain and Suffering and Please Watch Over Me and Mommy, Your Little Girl, Donna-Marie. If your lucky to be a Daughter and still have your Daddy there's a song written and sung by Michael Bolton called "Fathers and Daughters Never Say Goodbye" listen to it and give your Daddy a great big hug! To honor Don's wishes, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
