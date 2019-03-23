Kennedy, Michael H., - 75, of Somers Point, died March 17, 2019. Born in Ventnor, Mike attended St. James School and ACHS. He served in the U.S. Navy and is a member of American Legion 385 and AmVETS 911. Mike was a past president and life member of Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company #1. He was named 1992-1993 NJ Fireman of the Year for saving a person from a burning apartment. Mike wore many hats during his working career. His favorite was bartending. He opened the Brighton (Sands) Hotel Casino and served in many local restaurants. In his later years, he worked for Atlantic County and made numerous friends while delivering Meals on Wheels. In post-retirement, he drove a bus at Stockton collage for SJTA. Predeceased by his parents, Harry B. and Marie (Sharpe) Kennedy, he is survived by his wife of 51 plus years, Elizabeth (Betty) Evans Kennedy. His children; Staci Jones of Youngtown, AZ, Michael H. Jr, Kathleen Kennedy Weiss (Jon) of Galloway, Brian (Tina) of Baton Rouge, LA and Daughter in Law, Debra Crompton Kennedy. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Hayes (Thomas Goodman) of Aurora CO, his grandchildren; Alexandra, Christina, Michael H. III and Victoria and Jonathan Weiss and his great grandchildren; Easton, Henry and Vincenzo. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 26, 11 am at St.Joseph's Church in Somers Point with visitation beginning at 9:30 am. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Legion and fire company. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood-Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
