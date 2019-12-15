Kennedy, Phyllis McPhillips, - 55, of Ocean View, passed away unexpectedly on December 6, 2019 in her home in Ocean View, NJ. Born in Fairless Hills, PA to the late Richard McPhillips and Edna Mae Ounsworth, she moved to Sea Isle City, NJ with her family in 1970. She graduated from Ocean City High School in 1981 and graduated from cosmetology school in 1982. Phyllis was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a small business owner. She was always known to be hardworking, even before she opened her own salon, McM's Salon & Spa, in 1984 at the young age of 20 years old. In the earlier years of her business, you could see her taking appointments sometimes up until 2 a.m. She was an incredibly talented and gifted cosmetologist, going on to win multiple awards for her work and her salon throughout her career. She later went on to open a Polish Water Ice franchise in Sea Isle City, NJ and rebrand her salon as The Hair Factory, downsizing to a barber shop theme as she worked alongside her son. Phyllis was a strong-willed, vibrant, intelligent, curious and wildly creative individual who brought joy and laughter to those she interacted with. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs and her kids, listening to music and reading textbooks, and continuing to educate herself on the world around her and new developments in her profession. She was predeceased by her brother, Charlie. Phyllis is survived by her children: Ryan Kennedy, Joseph Kennedy, Matthew Kennedy, and Julia Kennedy; grandchildren: Auden Bailey; and her siblings: Harry Langley, Wilna Langley, Richard McPhillips, and Grace McPhillips. Funeral Services are Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to Autism New Jersey, 500 Horizon Drive, Suite 530, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
