Kenney, Terrence "Terry" B., - 69, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Southern Ocean Medical Center surrounded by his family. Terry was born on November 24, 1949, in Newark, NJ to Edward and Mary Kenney. Terry graduated from Raritan High School in 1968 where he was a standout wrestler and state champion. In 2002 Terry was inducted into the Raritan High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in wrestling. Terry met his wife Rosalyn in 1969 at Kean's Corner in Keyport, NJ where he would frequently stop by for ice cream so he could check out the cute girl behind the counter. Too shy to ask her out he didn't even notice how she was flirting with him by giving him giant ice cream cones. At a chance encounter on the beach, he finally worked up the nerve to ask her out. They were married in 1971. Terry lived in Barnegat until moving to West Creek, NJ in 2000 and then to Little Egg Harbor in 2004. Terry worked as a service writer for Causeway Ford in Manahawkin for 31 years before retiring in 2016. Even in retirement and while fighting cancer, Terry was never one to sit around so he continued working part-time doing property maintenance for Andwin Realty Investors and at Little Egg Self Storage. In his spare time, Terry enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the NY Yankee's and the NY Giants, playing cards, doing odd jobs around his house, telling (sometimes inappropriate) jokes, enjoying a beer with his friends and his son in law, and anything and everything involving his grandchildren. He was especially looking forward to becoming a great-grandfather this fall. Terry was predeceased by his parents, his brother Lawrence and his daughter Carolyn. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Rosalyn, his daughter Lisa and Robert McGowan of Little Egg Harbor, his grandchildren Caitlin Camacho, Drew Camacho, Ryan McGowan and Dylan McGowan all of Little Egg Harbor, his brother Edward Kenney and his wife Vikki of Belford, NJ, brother Joseph Kenney and his wife Margaret of Middletown, NJ, sister Pat LePree and her husband Jim of Conway, SC, sister Mary Walano and her husband John of Key West, FL, Aunt Kay of Mays Landing, NJ and many other cousins , nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. A Funeral Mass will be said Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 AM, at St. Theresa R.C. Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
