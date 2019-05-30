Kenny, John F. (Jack), - 77, of Margate, quietly passed away at his home on Sunday May 26th, 2019. He was born in South Philadelphia to the late Harry and Helen Kenny. He attended Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, PA. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy & the Naval Air Reserves. Upon discharge he attended Pennsylvania Military College where he played football & graduated with a Civil Engineering degree. He attended Penn Morton College & Bok VoTec where he received degrees in Naval Air Engineering & Business Administration both while on the Dean's List. He went back again to PMC where he received degrees in Mathematics & Economics. He worked at the Philadelphia Navy Yard where he became a Master Metal Fabrication Mechanic. While there he built 2 aircrafts that are now in the Smithsonian Institute. John played clarinet, saxophone & his favorite, the accordion. His love for music led him to join the South Philadelphia String Band where he spent every New Years Day marching on Broad Street. He was for a short time the Music Director of the Palmyra String Band but he still remains a member of South Philly today. John met his wife, Joanne, in March 1967 at the Collingdale Fire Co. where he was a Volunteer Fire Fighter & Officer. They married that October and moved to Margate in 1971. He taught at Harbor Fields Correctional Facility until he received a position as a Mathematics Teacher at Atlantic City High School where he remained until his retirement in 2003. He was named as the First State Mentor for Teachers in NJ. While President of the US Navy League he was able to get the NJROTC program for AC High School. His family always came first but his students were his pride and joy also. His favorite saying was "I look forward to the twinkle in their eye when they finally 'get it'. After the birth of their son Shawn, he attended Villanova University where he received his Master of Arts Degree. He & Joanne were always involved in some organization where they could give back to their community. Navy League, Sea Cadets, Knights of Columbus, Baseball Coach, AmVets, & many more. He was a great story teller and loved to "stir the pot" at his favorite hangout, the Margate Log Cabin. They worked together on almost every project & received many awards for their service. He made a great impact on everyone he met & will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife Joanne, son Shawn & his wife Connie & his beautiful grandchildren Emma & Cora. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, on Jerome Ave., Margate on Saturday, June 1st at 11 AM with a viewing beginning at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the RNS Cancer & Heart Fund, 102 N. 35th St., Longport, NJ, 08403. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
